Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing
Chad M. Garland Tax Services
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations

Unsung Heroes

CDC Info

COVID-19 Global Tracker

ETBU supports local healthcare workers through Mask Ministry

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — East Texas Baptist University is showing its support for local healthcare workers through a special ministry.

ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn and other supporters of ETBU recently started a Mask Ministry to help employees at area hospitals who have limited access to Personal Protective Equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blackburn said, “My daughter and I were just talking about masks, and she said ‘dad what can we do to help people, especially healthcare professionals who have limited PPE and equipment? What can we do as a family, what can we do as ETBU?”

This past week these volunteers worked to assemble over 1,000 masks, which are made out of ETBU t-shirts.

Read more about the Mask Ministry at www.ETBU.edu/news.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss