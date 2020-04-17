ETBU supports local healthcare workers through Mask Ministry

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — East Texas Baptist University is showing its support for local healthcare workers through a special ministry.

ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn and other supporters of ETBU recently started a Mask Ministry to help employees at area hospitals who have limited access to Personal Protective Equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blackburn said, “My daughter and I were just talking about masks, and she said ‘dad what can we do to help people, especially healthcare professionals who have limited PPE and equipment? What can we do as a family, what can we do as ETBU?”

This past week these volunteers worked to assemble over 1,000 masks, which are made out of ETBU t-shirts.

