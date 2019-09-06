Experts say stop setting multiple alarms for better sleep

(KPRC) How many alarms did you set to wake up this morning?

One-third of adults report they are sleeping less than seven hours a night and so sleep-deprived they have to hit snooze many times just to get up on time.

Sleep experts warn that really isn’t helping.

Dr. Puneet Patni of Kelsey-Seybold Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine says 30 minutes of sleep isn’t giving your body big benefits because it’s interrupted sleep, but hitting snooze for more than 30 minutes could really be hurting your sleep.

“If you’re snoozing it so that you’re waking up every 10 minutes or so for hours, you’re probably not getting great quality sleep,” Patni says.

