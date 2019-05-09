Exploding Pam: Lawsuit targets cooking spray

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - This morning, the Fuller Center for Housing of Northwest Louisiana began building two homes on Jean Street in Bossier City in honor of two Airline High School girls who lost their lives in a crash almost 13 years ago.

In October 2006, Katy Watkins, 16, Emily Perdue, 16 and Molly Reed, 15, died in a tragic rollover crash on I-49 on their way to an Airline Vikings/Natchitoches Central Chiefs football game in Natchitoches.