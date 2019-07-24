Facebook and Instagram to restrict content related to alcohol, tobacco and e-cigarettes

(CNN) – Facebook will unveil a new policy on Wednesday to restrict sales and limit content related to alcohol and tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, a company spokeswoman tells CNN.

Under the policy, anyone under 18 will not be able to see anything about alcohol, tobacco or e-cigarettes on either platform.

A spokesperson says the following things aren’t allowed:

There can’t be any private sales, trades, transfers or giving alcohol and tobacco products as gifts. If there is, the content will have to be restricted to folks 18 and up. This also applies to any Facebook groups created to sell alcohol or tobacco products.

The spokesperson also says the new policy had been in the works and is not a response to this week’s congressional hearings.

