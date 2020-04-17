Facebook launches new care reaction emoji

(CNN)—New emoji icons are coming to Facebook.

Instead of just giving a smiley face or a thumbs up to react on the social media platform, users now have a new way to show friends and family support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new “Care” reaction is a smiley face hugging a heart.

It rolls out Friday to both Facebook and Facebook messenger.

