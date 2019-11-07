Facebook may change political ad policy

(CNN) — Change could be on the way for political ads on Facebook.

A source tells CNN the social media giant is considering changes to its current policy on political advertisements.

The company is exploring limiting how ads can be micro-targeted, tweaking the design of ads so they are more prominently labeled, and including more information about political advertisers.

Facebook has been most criticized for not fact-checking politicians, however that policy was not listed among those being considered by the source.

