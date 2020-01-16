Fair share to host meeting at Shreveport Convention Center

SHREVEPORT, La. – The Office of Fair Share is hosting an informational meeting February 20 at 10:00 a.m. in Ballroom C/D at the Shreveport Convention Center.

The theme is “Go, Grow and Compete: Leveling the Playing Field”.

The Office of Fair Share is designed and structured to enhance economic opportunities for small, disadvantaged, women, and minority-owned businesses. Quinn Eubanks serves as the Director of Fair Share. He was appointed by Mayor Adrian Perkins in January of 2019. Over the past year, the Fair Share directory has been recreated and the application process simplified, making it easier for businesses to get certified. Deputy Director Jeanetta Scott recently joined the Fair Share team to oversee and enhance outreach for future growth.

To become Fair Share certified, visit shreveportla.gov. Click on “Government,” “Department,” then “Office of Fair Share,” and complete the “Fair Share Application.” Completed applications will be accepted on the day of the event.

Organizers ask that all interested in attending the event RSVP with Jeanetta.Scott@shreveportla.gov no later than January 31st. In addition, the Office of Fair Share requests that each attendee include a suggestion about how the department can improve services.

