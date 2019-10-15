Fall Musical, Bright Star, comes to Shreveport Little Theater

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -Inspired by a real event and featuring the Grammy-nominated score by Steven Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s.

When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past – and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.

Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances.

An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

The amazing cast includes stage veterans Anna Maria Sparke, Richard Folmer, and Robert Darrow.

Also in the cast are Nico Bendele, Caleb Williams, Allison Miller, Elise Birmingham, David Brown, Jennifer Carsillo, Ron Walsworth, Jeff Lowe, Court Crow, Paula Sample, Stephanie Crow,George Sewell, and Emily Keaty.

The creative team includes director Shawn Dion, musical director Robert Young, choreographer Denise Dion, stage manager Nicholas Cosby, set designer and construction Derek Shiplov, lighting designer Julie Edwards, costumer Peggy San Pedro, light board operator Beth Volger, projectionist Jazmyn Mason, follow spot operator William Humphreys, properties master Luke Celli, and additional set construction by Alan Mathison.

Performances are scheduled for October 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26 at 7:30 p.m. and October 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. at Shreveport Little Theatre located at 812 Margaret Place.

All tickets are $25. Reservations may be made by calling SLT’s box office at (318) 424-4439. Season member reservations begin on Tuesday, October 1. Tickets go on sale to non-members on Tuesday, October 8.

