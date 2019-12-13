Family and friends remember Navy veteran Ronald White

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Last month, Navy veteran Ronald White was found dead in his North Texas apartment. Authorities believe his body may have been inside the apartment for three years. White was known by his friends as “Jones” and he grew up in the Queensborough neighborhood of Shreveport.

Friends beloved White as he will be remembered as a role model and an inspiration to others. “Ronald was a peacekeeper. Ronald loved people and his kids, said Christopher Spivey.

“He used to tell me all the time that I needed to get out of your comfort level and see the world outside of the United States,” said Jamie Starks.

After White graduated high school, he attended the University of Oklahoma. He obtained his Bachelors’s and Master’s Degree in Economic and Public Administration. In addition, he joined the United States Navy and became a Chief Petty Officer. “We used to have some deep conversations. White was very intellectual and he wasn’t just the average person,” said Jamie Starks.

Members from several branches of the military attended to pay their respects to White. “We want to honor veterans and show how the importance of their service to this country,” said Patriot Group member Louis McGinty.

“I heard about White’s story and it is simply an honor to be apart of his celebration of life,” said Bossier Parish Sheriff PIO Bill Davis.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.