Shreveport funeral set for Navy vet found dead in Dallas apartment

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The community is invited to celebrate the life of a Navy veteran found dead in his north Texas apartment.

In November, Shreveport native Ronald Wayne White was discovered by maintenance workers inside his Desoto, Texas apartment. Authorities believe he may have been dead for three years.

Thursday family, friends and members of the military community will say their final goodbyes to White. The Celebration of Life will be at 11am at Morning Star Baptist Church. His funeral will be followed by a procession to the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. A graveside service will take place there at 1 pm.

According to the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, while serving in the military White was honored with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.