Family apologizes for Dayton shooter’s obituary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of the man who shot and killed nine people in Dayton last week, including his own sister, has apologized for the obituary posted Wednesday by the funeral home handling the siblings’ services.

Police say 24-year-old Connor Betts killed nine people in Dayton on Aug. 4 before officers shot and killed him. Investigators say it’s not clear whether he targeted his sister.

Conner & Koch posted obituaries written by the family for both Megan Betts and her brother on Wednesday.

The obituary for Connor Betts described the 24-year-old as a “funny, articulate an intelligent man with striking blue eyes and a kind smile.” It described him as an avid reader who played his Xbox a lot and his favorite show was Bob’s Burgers. It made no mention of his sister in listing family members he preceded in death or those he left behind, but it did say that he “will be missed immensely by his friends, family, and especially his good dog Teddy.”

The obituary for Megan, who was 22 and set to graduate from Wright State University in December, made no mention of how she died or of her brother. It describes Megan as a “loving, intelligent, and bright young woman.”

Megan Betts, 22, was shot and killed by her brother, Connor Betts, in the Oregon District of Dayton on August 4, 2019.

Megan Betts worked at the Bed Bath and Beyond store in Centerville and was set to graduate from Wright State University with a bachelor’s degree in earth science. She hoped to work for NASA, exploring the viability of life on other planets.

She loved to write, and was marvelous in all forms including poetry, short stories, and her famous to-do lists. Megan twice received a scholarship to the Antioch Young Writer’s Workshop where she met many incredible young writers like herself. She was enormously creative; she sewed, made spectacular cards, painted and loved doing anything crafty. Megan would see something she liked and could always figure out a way to make it herself. She was so happy making personalized gifts for her family, especially her mom, and friends. She began planning and making gifts for Christmas in August while she and her mom listened to Christmas music. Megan Betts obituary, via Conner & Koch Funeral Home

The obituaries have since been removed and a statement from the family is now posted on the funeral home website:

Stephen and Moira Betts apologize that the wording of the obituary for their son Connor was insensative in not acknowledging the terrible tragedy that he created. In their grief, they presented the son that they knew which in no way reduces the horror of his last act. We are deeply sorry. Statement from family of Connor Betts, via Conner & Koch Funeral Home

The family will hold private services for both Megan and Connor. There were no details on when the services would be held.

The original obituary was posted Wednesday morning. (Source: Conner & Koch Funeral Home)

