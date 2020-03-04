Family escapes Shreveport house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Flames and smoke force a family out of their Shreveport home Tuesday night.

The blaze started shortly before 7:30 p.m. the 100 block of East Jordan.

It took crews nearly 20 minutes to get the fire under control. There was heavy damage to the back of the home.

Everyone inside the home escaped unharmed. The family will stay with relatives until their home can be repaired.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

