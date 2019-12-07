Family of ETX man fatally shot by Harrison Co. deputies seeks answers

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of the man who was shot and killed by Harrison County deputies Thursday morning are looking for answers from law enforcement.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says that the shooting happened around 11 a.m. Thursday along South Allen Boulevard in Marshall, Texas. The SWAT team was serving a narcotics search warrant when 31-year-old Demetrius Williams was shot in a vehicle outside the home.

“All we want to know is why?” said Carolyn Jefferson, William’s mother.

“There were about 30 officers outside. I asked each one, ‘What happened? Where’s my son?’ Only one finally spoke to me. He looked me dead in my face so stone-cold and said ‘Well, he tried to run away.’ No ‘I’m sorry ma’am’ or any sympathy, just ‘He tried to run away.”

The family said that witnesses outside the home told them Williams was driving up the block when deputies were already at the home. As Williams was driving by, officers shot through the vehicle’s windows.

William’s sister, Kiara Jefferson, says she does not understand why they would fatally shoot her brother over a search warrant.

“If it was me, and somebody was driving off, I’m going to shoot the tires,” Jefferson said. “No tires were shot out. Every shot that they took at my brother, it was headshots.”

The community is outraged behind the shooting that had multiple witnesses. MAVS (Marshall Against Violence) founder Demetria McFarland wants deputies to at least be held responsible for the aftermath of any death.

“These officers and local law enforcement need to have some type of empathy and sympathy when it comes to situations like this,” McFarland said.

“I understand you have a job to do but yet and still, you should have someone that’s there to talk to the parents or the loved ones, because again, there’s questions that have to be answered.”

The family says that deputy cars have driven by their home a few times since the shooting, but no one has stopped by to talk to the family. After reading hurtful comments on social media about Williams’ character, the family wants the community to know that he was a father, brother, and son who was looking to turn his life.

“A slug for a thug, my brother will get justice. You can say whatever he was, but at the end of the day, that ‘thug’ that you all claim him to be will get his justice,” Kiara Jefferson said.

The deputies involved were placed on administrative leave. The Texas Rangers are handling the ongoing investigation. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

