Family starts petition to close MLK liquor store

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Last October, Jeremiah Davenport was shot and killed outside the Rite Way Liquor store on MLK.

Lorenzo Davenport says, “What can we do so this won’t happen to the next family?”

A year later, 30 year old Cartez Woods was shot outside the same business and Antoinette Davenport decided some type of action needed to be taken.

“I’m doing what I feel in my heart is right.”

She started a petition in hopes of getting the business shut down.

“I wanted to put the petition out to be able to connect with the community. To say hey, let’s get back on the right track. Let’s do the right thing. Let’s care about one another.”

Councilman Willie Bradford says he recently met with the owner of the liquor store, the police chief and the leaders of several MLK community organizations about the situation.

“There was some loitering going on around this establishment and I asked the owner to put up no loitering signs, so police could monitor and control that.”

Along with signs, Bradford says he asked the owner to put up additional cameras.

“The measure that I feel he has taken would be a deterrent to any additional violence.”

Despite the councilman’s feelings, this family plans to continue fighting to close this business, a measure Councilman Bradford is not in agreement with.

“This store at this time, I don’t see reaching the level of wanting shutting down and if it comes before the city council I will not support it.”