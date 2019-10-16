Family sues over plane crash that killed New Orleans anchor

This August 2019 photo provided by WVUE shows WVUE reporter Nancy Parker. Parker died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 when a small plane flown by pilot Franklin Augustus crashed shortly after takeoff from Lakefront Airport. A memorial is set for Friday morning, Aug. 23 at Xavier University for Parker, an Alabama native who anchored at WAFB in Baton Rouge before moving to WVUE 23 years ago. (Jim Pennison/WVUE via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The husband and children of a New Orleans reporter who died in a small plane crash this summer are now suing the plane’s owner and engine manufacturer.

The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune reports Glen Boyd and the children filed the lawsuit last week against owner Drug Fighters Enterprises and Lycoming Engines. The lawsuit alleges that the biplane carrying former WVUE-TV news anchor Nancy Parker had a defective engine.

The plane was piloted by Franklin J.P. Augustus, who also was killed in the crash. The plane had a delayed takeoff that day from Lakefront Airport due to mechanical problems. The 69-year-old Augustus was soon granted clearance for an emergency landing at the airport, but the National Transportation Safety Board says the plane never even turned around.

