Family wants justice for mother and son killed in Plain Dealing

Marquel Sennetmsennet

PLAIN DEALING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish community is still grieving the loss of a mother and her son shot and killed in Plain Dealing.

The family is hoping the community will step in and provide some answers and justice for them.

“It’s a tragedy. It’s affecting everyone from my community to my family.”

This small close knit community remains stunned over what happened on April 12th.

“Everybody know my brother. Everybody know my mother. It’s just… It was terrible. The next door neighbor open their door and see something like this happen to some people they see everyday in life. It’s crazy. Very shocking to everyone.”

Terrick Stewart’s mother Terry and brother Marviel were inside their home when the shooting happened.

“From my understanding he didn’t ask no questions about nothing, just came in there and shot my brother.”

18 year old Steven Dyer of Springhill, was arrested for the shooting and charged with two counts of first degree murder.

“I know he young, but he knew what he was doing out here. The fact you turn around and shoot my mother. You come in, kick the door in, unannounced shoot my brother.”

Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office believe Dyer was the shooter, but Stewart wants the people who were with Dyer the night of the shooting to also be held accountable for their actions.

“I would want you to come forward. Tell what you know. If you’re involved you’re going to make it harder on yourself cause one day, one night, one morning you will be brought to justice.”

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says they’re following up with numerous tips and leads they’ve received about the case. If anyone has information they’re asked to call Bossier Crimestoppers at 318-424-4100 or the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.