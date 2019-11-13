Fatal vehicle crash in Upshur County

TYLER – Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on River Road, Tuesday at 7:10 a.m. approximately 1.8 miles south of the city of Big Sandy in Upshur County.

Preliminary information indicates that the driver of a 1966 Dodge Charger, James Samuel Cabaniss, 57, of Winona was traveling southbound on River Road at an unsafe speed around a left hand curve in the roadway.

The vehicle left the road to the right and struck a tree. The unrestrained driver was transported to UT-Health North Tyler were he was pronounced dead a short time later. The crash remains under investigation.

