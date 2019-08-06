Father forces 4-year-old daughter to drink bleach

(WESH/NBC News) A Florida father is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly smothering his 4-year-old daughter and forcing her to drink bleach.

Newly released body camera video shows Michael Dublin telling responding officers that the little girl “is good” as paramedics worked to revive her.

In the video, Dublin was emotionless while others around him are screaming.

The 4-year-old child was lifeless outside a Tangelo Park home.

Witnesses told investigators that Dublin did not have custody of his daughter. He was visiting and other kids there saw him forcing the little girl to drink bleach out of a water bottle, shown in a crime scene photo.

The children said they tried to stop Dublin, but that he forced them out.

