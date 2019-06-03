Father’s day spending to reach record high

(NBC News) – Father’s Day is just around the corner and Americans will spend more than ever.

According to the National Retail Federation, Father’s Day spending is expected to reach a record high.

It’s predicted that shoppers will spend an average of $138.97 on dad, compared to $91 a decade ago.

That’s about $16 billion in total spending for Father’s Day gifts.

Among the most popular gifts this year special outings, clothing, gift cards, electronics, and sporting goods.

And to find the perfect gift 39-percent of consumers will head to department stores, while 34-percent plan to shop online.

Father’s Day is June 16.

