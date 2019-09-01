Faulty laptop battery causes fire scare at Shreveport Best Buy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A local electronics big box store was evacuated for a short time this morning after its back area filled with smoke late this morning.

It took Shreveport firefighters only two minutes to respond to reports of a possible fire inside the Best Buy store in the 7800 block of Youree Drive just before 11:30 a.m. today.

The call came in at 11:24 a.m., and Fire Engine 3 was at the scene at 11:26 a.m., reporting smoke in the rear of the business.

Nine Fire companies were dispatched along with Fire Engine 3, and it took crews only three minutes after their arrival to bring the scene under control.

Using ventilation techniques, fire crews cleared the smoke from the building and pronounced the structure sound and safe for workers and patrons.

The source of the smoke was determined to be a laptop battery, which was located in the back storage area of the store.

There were no injuries to patrons, employees or firefighters.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.