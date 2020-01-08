FBI: Louisiana police arrest man who robbed bank, biked away

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) – The FBI’s New Orleans Field Office says a Louisiana man accused of trying to rob two banks in one day and fleeing the scenes on a bicycle has been arrested.

News outlets report 57-year-old Bernell Breaux was booked into the St. Bernard Parish jail Monday on two counts of bank robbery. He’s accused of entering two New Orleans area banks, brandishing a gun at tellers and demanding cash. The FBI says he made off with $300 from one of the locations.

