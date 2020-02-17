Feb. 28 deadline for Louisiana superintendent applications

FILE – In a Thursday, July 17, 2014 file photo, Superintendent of Education John White speaks after his meeting with Gov. Bobby Jindal about public school testing, in Baton Rouge, La. White, who helped strengthen the role of charter schools, backed a taxpayer-funded tuition voucher program for private schools and oversaw overhauls of the state’s school accountability efforts, announced Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 that he is stepping down as Louisiana’s education superintendent. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top public school board has set a Feb. 28 deadline for anyone who wants to apply to be the state’s next superintendent of education.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education published an information packet online for interested applicants and hired a firm to help with the search.

Longtime Superintendent of Education John White is stepping down from the job on March 11.

The search committee hopes to recommend one to three applicants to the full board for consideration to be superintendent.

Leaders of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Educations have said they hope to hire a new superintendent before Louisiana’s regular legislative session ends in early June.

It will take a two-thirds vote of the 11-member board to appoint a superintendent.

