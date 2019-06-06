Federal funding granted to improve Minden Airport

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the City of Minden a federal grant for airport improvements.

The Minden Airport is receiving $108,000 to go towards runway rehabilitation.

Congressman Mike Johnson says local airports help play a role in the economy.

“Our local aviation industries are economic generators. They play an essential role in producing jobs, income and access to other markets for the surrounding communities and the state of Louisiana. It is vital we continue to prioritize them and make sure they have the resources needed to run as efficiently and successfully as possible. We are thankful for the opportunity to make these improvements and look forward to the many great things to come as a result” said Rep. Johnson.



—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.