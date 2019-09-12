Felon claiming sovereign citizenship convicted of possessing AR-15

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas man with multiple felony convictions who was found with an AR-15 during a traffic stop in Greenwood and claimed he was a sovereign citizen has been convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Deandray Charles Grant, 29, of Carrollton, Texas was pulled over by a Greenwood, Louisiana, police officer on November 23, 2018, for traveling 90 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour speed zone. The officers discovered that he did not have any identification and had a small amount of marijuana in his front pocket. After searching the vehicle, they found a DPMS Panther Arms AR-15 rifle and 28 rounds of .556-caliber ammunition.

Testimony during his trial showed after the vehicle stopped, the officer approached Grant and asked for his identification. Grant told the officer that he was a “sovereign citizen” with “sovereign status” and did not have to comply with his request.

Grant has previously been convicted on multiple felony charges in 2013 and 2014, including possession with intent to distribute drugs, of simple burglary, and possession of marijuana, all in Caddo Parish.

Under federal law, a convicted felon is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.

“Everybody must obey the law, even sovereign citizens,” United States Attorney David C. Joseph said in a statement. “Felons that carry firearms in this district pose a danger to our communities and will be federally prosecuted. I want to thank the officers who handled this situation professionally and the other law enforcement agents that investigated this case. I also want to thank the prosecutors from my office for their hard work obtaining a successful verdict.”

The ATF, Greenwood Police Department and Shreveport Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys J. Aaron Crawford and Jessica Cassidy prosecuted the case.

Grant faces 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. The court set sentencing for January 6, 2020.

