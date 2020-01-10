Felony Friday: Texarkana Police on the lookout for suspected thief

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down a suspect accused of stealing from two businesses in Texarkana.

Caroline Minnieweather is wanted for two felony warrants for Theft under $2,500 with Two or More Previous Convictions.

The thefts happened back on Nov. 13 and Nov. 22 at American Eagle Store and Hobby Lobby.

Minnieweather allegedly concealed clothing items inside bags and left without paying.

Anyone with information regarding Minnieweather’s whereabouts is urged to call the Texarkana, Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.