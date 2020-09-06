FEMA issues instructions on how to apply for Hurricane Laura disaster relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — People in Natchitoches and Sabine Parishes are affected by Hurricane Laura from August 22-27 are among several parishes that may be eligible for FEMA help.

Other parishes include: Winn, Lincoln, Ouachita, Rapides, Vernon, Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion.

Help from FEMA for homeowners and renters can include grants for rent and repairs to make primary homes habitable. Inspections will be made, but some survivors may be contacted for remote home inspections.

In addition, FEMA can help with other serious disaster-related needs, such as replacing essential household items, along with medical and dental expenses and even funeral and burial costs.

If survivors are insured, they should an insurance claim at the same time they apply for FEMA assistance, as it is mandatory that the insured file a claim with their insurance company.

Those who have uninsured or underinsured losses should contact FEMA by either going online to disasterassistance.gov, and downloading the FEMA app or by calling the helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585.

Information that needed for registration includes:

• Address of the damaged primary dwelling where the damage occurred

• Current mailing address

• Current telephone number

• Insurance information

• Total household annual income

• Routing and account number for checking or savings account so FEMA can directly transfer disaster assistance funds

• A description of disaster-caused damage and losses

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.