Fire damages Allendale home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire crews are trying to determine the cause of a house fire this morning in Allendale.

It happened just after 6:00 a.m. at a home on Allen Avenue.

It took twenty-five firefighters twenty-seven minutes to bring the fire under control.

Fire crews say both units in the duplex were vacant and no utilities were connected.

No injuries were reported.

