Fire damages Allendale home

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
House fire generic_1513440729647.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire crews are trying to determine the cause of a house fire this morning in Allendale.

It happened just after 6:00 a.m. at a home on Allen Avenue.

It took twenty-five firefighters twenty-seven minutes to bring the fire under control.

Fire crews say both units in the duplex were vacant and no utilities were connected.

No injuries were reported.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss