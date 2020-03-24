Fire Marshal issues statewide burn ban for Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Fire Marshal has issued a burn ban for the entire state.

On Tuesday State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, in collaboration with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, issued a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning.

According to Browning private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government.

Browning said, “This burn ban is necessary to supplement the governor’s ‘stay home’ order aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 due to the anticipation that there may be an increase in open burning occurring across the state as families look for ways to pass the time at home. This order will assist in preventing potential fire-related dangers that could result in unnecessary fire service response as well as diminish airborne irritants caused by burning.”

This ban goes into effect as 8 a.m., Wednesday, March 25 and will remain in effect until further notice.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.