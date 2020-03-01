Firefighters battle hay and wood pallets that ignite next to commercial building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Fire Department fire crews today were called to contain fires that could have spelled disaster to surrounding buildings.

Eleven fire companies with 33 firefighters responded to reports of hay and wood pallets on fire next to a commercial building in the 3300 block of North Market just before noon today.

Fire Rescue 1 was the first unit on scene and confirmed the location of the fire and fire engine crews quickly contained the burning area. There was no spread of fire to the adjacent buildings. Firefighters were able to place the situation under control after 19 minutes.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

