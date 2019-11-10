Firefighters battle late morning fire in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in the Highland neighborhood sustained serious fire and smoke damage after a fire broke out late this morning.

Shreveport Fire Fighters were dispatched to the 200 block of Vine at 11:47 a.m. today. Multiple units responded and battled the fire for more than 45 minutes before bringing it under control.

No one was in the home at the time, but firefighters rescued some pets. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

