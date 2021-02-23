Firefighters battle massive fire in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Firefighters are on the scene of a massive house fire in the Highland neighborhood.
Firefighters were called to the fire on Jordan Street, between Magnolia Avenue and Gilbert Drive, just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
This is a developing story, and details are sparse at the moment. We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.