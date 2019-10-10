Firefighters respond to fire at Silver Pine apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Around 4:40 Thursday morning firefighters responded to a laundromat fire at the 2600 block of Jewella.

Ten fire companies were dispatched to the scene and after 33 minutes the fire was placed under control.

Four apartments were adjacent to the laundromat and had to evacuate.

One apartment was affected. That occupant of that apartment will be placed in a reserved apartment until their apartment can be repaired.

The other three had some smoke damage.

Fire Investigators determined that the fire cause originated from an electrical outlet.

There were no injuries and an investigation is underway.

