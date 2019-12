SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Most areas will start about above freezing for your Friday morning, but it remains cold as we'll be in the 30s or low 40s at sunrise.

We do expect a lot of cloud cover this morning as we are ahead of a weak frontal boundary. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine for much of the day. With the dry air in place at the surface, we are not expecting to see any rain develop. Futurecast hints at a few light showers later today but that's not likely to occur.