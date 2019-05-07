Firefighters save ‘Scrappy’, rescue caught on camera

(KSEE/NBC NEWS) — A family’s dog is alive thanks to firefighters in Fresno, California.

They saved the unconscious animal from a burning home Friday night.

A firefighter’s helmet camera caught the rescue.

Besides a cough from inhaling smoke the dog, Scrappy is back to his old self.

According to firefighters, the call came in around 10:40 p.m. Friday. No people were home but crews found the dog unconscious inside.

“The guys brought the animal out put him on the front yard started working him using some of the equipment we had on scene,” Brian Price, a battalion chief at the Fresno Fire Department, said. Monday.

The department is equipped with special oxygen masks just for animals, and this isn’t the first time they’ve been used.

