Fireworks stand robber fumbles gun, gets shot

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) – Police say a 19-year-old who tried to rob a fireworks stand ended up getting shot in the face with his own gun.

It happened around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

You can see police tape around the fireworks stand.

Police say the teen walked up to the stand and started demanding money.

When an employee brought out the cash, the would-be robber put his gun down on the counter so he could pick up the money.

That’s when another employee grabbed the gun and shot the guy in the face.

No word on how the man is doing now.

