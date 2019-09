BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sunday for a new church at First Bossier.

Last December 60 percent of First Bossier Church was destroyed in a fire.

The estimated cost to rebuild is 20-million dollars.

Construction is expected to take less than two years to complete.

