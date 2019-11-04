First day early voting breaks 2016 presidential early-voting record

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Almost 90,000 Louisiana early-voters cast their ballots on Saturday, the first day of early voting for Louisiana’s gubernatorial runoff election – more than the 77,059 early voters on the first day of early voting in the Oct. 12 primary election.

Incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards is facing challenger Eddie Respone in Nov. 16 runoff. The only other statewide runoff is between incumbent Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and Gwen Collins-Greenup.

The hotly contested governor’s race brought out the state’s highest first day early voting number in history – 89, 623 – just over 3 percent of the state’s 2,973,667 voters. That’s 2,600 more votes than were cast on the first day of early voting in the 2016 presidential election, the record-holder until Saturday.

Of the 158,416 registered voters in Caddo Parish – 1.47 percent, or 2,330 cast early votes Saturday.

In addition to the gubernatorial and secretary of state runoff elections, Shreveport voters are deciding whether to approve an almost-$200 million bond proposal, separated in three propositions.

But Bossier Parish turnout was even higher than the statewide turnout 2,537 – or 3.17 percent – of Bossier’s 79,985 registered voters turned out to cast ballots in the two statewide races and in a runoff between incumbent State Sen. Ryan Gatti and challenger Robert Mills.

North Bossier voters also are voting in a runoff between Philip Rogers and Jim Viola for the District 3 seat on the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

