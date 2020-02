SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – The Fit for Life Expo is returning Saturday to the Shreveport Convention Center.

It’s set for from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The expo will feature health check-ups, tournaments, and guest speakers.

KTAL NBC 6 personalities will also be on hand for a meet and greet inside the Shreveport Convention Center.

