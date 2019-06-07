Five-foot alligator found in front yard of Natchitoches Parish home

FLORA, La. (KTAL.KMSS) – A five-foot alligator in your front yard is something you don’t want to see, but that’s the situation a Natchitoches Parish woman found herself in this week.

On Wednesday Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies went to a home on Station Yard Road in Flora.

The homeowner called to report a five-foot alligator in her yard.

The alligator was caught and relocated into an undisclosed body of water in south Natchitoches Parish.

—

