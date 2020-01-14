Florida teen installs cameras in home to prove parental abuse

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – A woman in Florida says her daughter tried to report abuse by her father for years, but no one believed her.

So the 14-year-old installed security cameras at home to prove it.

An arrest report states the 14-year-old at turned over two videos, including this one to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The mother gave us permission to show this video, as long as we don’t reveal her daughter’s identity.

In it, you can see a man identified as Damon Becnel screaming, pointing, and even headbutting the teen girl.

Becnel can also be heard yelling at the dogs.

At one point, you can see him hitting the animal and holding an object to the dog’s neck.

The sheriff’s office report identifies that object as a knife.

The teen then jumps on top of Becnel yelling for him to stop. He also shoves the teen against the wall and headbutts her.

The video then goes on for six minutes.

According to the report, Becnel is a prominent local business owner.

It lists his last known business under ABC resorts and Destin.

A community Facebook group created after the video was put on social media now was more than 2,500 members.

We spoke with one of the group’s creators who didn’t want to be shown on camera because she previously worked with the Becnel family.

She says the purpose of the group is to ensure the safety of the girl and her animals.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Damon Becnel on January 2 after watching the videos brought to them by the victim.

Becnel is now out on bond.

He is slated to go before a judge on February 4th.

