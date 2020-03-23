Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to provide meals for children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The stay at home order is forcing a number of northwest Louisiana school districts to cancel their feeding programs for students.

Now the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is hoping to fill that need.

They’ll be providing a “to-go” style lunch meal to children 18 years or younger between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following locations. Children must be present to receive the meals.

Starting Tuesday 3/24/2020

Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Will of God

315 E. Carroll Street

Coushatta, LA 71019

Praise Temple

4725 Greenwood Road

Shreveport LA 71109

Starting Wednesday 3/24/2020

Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Common Ground

6806 Southern Avenue

Shreveport, LA 71106

Paradise Baptist Church

1706 Hollywood Ave

Shreveport, LA 71108

Church of the Highlands

520 Olive Street

Shreveport, LA 71104

St. Rest Baptist Church

611 E Union Street

Minden, LA 71055

Starting Wednesday 3/24/2020

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Looking to Jesus

316 LA-1

Oil City LA 71061

To-go meals are also available Monday – Friday at Christian Service, 2346 Levy St, Shreveport, LA 71103 between 8 – 10 for breakfast and 12 -2 for lunch.

