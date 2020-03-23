1  of  2
LDH Region 7 Dir.: Coronavirus now community-spread in Caddo Parish First coronavirus death reported in NWLA as cases rise to 1,172
Statewide COVID-19 town hall with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to provide meals for children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The stay at home order is forcing a number of northwest Louisiana school districts to cancel their feeding programs for students.

Now the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is hoping to fill that need.

They’ll be providing a “to-go” style lunch meal to children 18 years or younger between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following locations. Children must be present to receive the meals.

Starting Tuesday 3/24/2020
Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Will of God
315 E. Carroll Street
Coushatta, LA 71019

Praise Temple
4725 Greenwood Road
Shreveport LA 71109

Starting Wednesday 3/24/2020
Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Common Ground
6806 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71106

Paradise Baptist Church
1706 Hollywood Ave
Shreveport, LA 71108

Church of the Highlands
520 Olive Street
Shreveport, LA 71104

St. Rest Baptist Church
611 E Union Street
Minden, LA 71055

Starting Wednesday 3/24/2020
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Looking to Jesus
316 LA-1
Oil City LA 71061

To-go meals are also available Monday – Friday at Christian Service, 2346 Levy St, Shreveport, LA 71103 between 8 – 10 for breakfast and 12 -2 for lunch.

