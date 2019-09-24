Food Bank of NWLA breaks ground on future home

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is one step closer to feeding more families in our community.

Tuesday morning the organization broke ground on a new facility on Mount Zion Rd. in south Shreveport.

The $5.5 million project will provide the food bank with more space to distribute more food every month.

A building that was purchased in 2015 is currently undergoing renovations. The expansion will include larger dry goods and cold storage areas.

There will also be a bigger shipping and delivery room and new office space added for the food bank staff.

The food bank, which has been at the Texas Ave. location for 20 years, used to distribute a million pounds of food a year and now it distributes a million pounds of food a month.

Food Bank of NWLA Executive Director Martha Marak said, “We could not be standing here today if it weren’t for each of you. This morning we’re gathered in this tent filled with folks that absolutely love the food bank and embrace its mission. Each of you today play a vital role in our success thus far.”

Mayor Adrian Perkins also participated in this morning’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Mayor Perkins talked about the positive impact the Food Bank of NWLA is having on the children in our community.

Perkins said, “Also learning about their partnerships with our schools kind of speaks to the gravity of what they are doing in our community. They partner with our schools and provide backpacks to children to take home on the weekends that won’t necessarily have food.”

The Food Bank of NWLA still needs a million dollars to complete the project.

The goal is for the food bank to move by Fall 2020.