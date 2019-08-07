Ford recalling two SUV’s due to safety concerns

DEARBORN, MI (KTAL/KMSS) — Ford Motor Company has issued a safety alert for two of its 2020 SUV’s.

On Wednesday the automaker announced it is recalling select 2020 Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators.

Ford says the vehicles may be missing the manual park release cover that keeps the vehicles from moving while parked.

Additionally, the instrument cluster on the recalled vehicles may still be in factory mode, which disables warning alerts and chimes and doesn’t display the gear positions.

The recall involves nearly 14-thousand vehicles in the U.S. that are mostly in dealership inventories.

Ford is aware of one report of an accident occurring during vehicle transport, which only resulted in vehicle damage.

Dealerships will repair the issues before delivery to customers.

