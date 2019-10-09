Former Byrd coach in court Thursday for arraignment on child porn charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A former teacher and football coach at C.E. Byrd High School charged with pornography will be arraigned Thursday in Caddo District Court.

James Opie, 33, has been held at the Caddo Correctional Center on $100,000 bond since his Sept. 4 when he was arrested on one count of pornography involving juveniles.

Opie was employed by the Caddo Parish School Board since 2010. He taught Social Studies and served as the wide receiver’s coach on the Byrd’s football team. He will be represented by Christopher Hatch of the Hatch Law Firm in Shreveport.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.