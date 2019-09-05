Former cheerleader accused of murdering infant daughter, burying her in backyard

(WLWT/NBC NEWS) — The trial of a former high school cheerleader accused of killing her infant daughter and burying the girl’s body in her family’s backyard is underway in Lebanon, Ohio.

During the first day of testimony in her aggravated murder trial, Skylar Richardson heard her own words read aloud in court, a text message to her mother.

“I’m literally speechless with how happy I am. My belly is back omg I am never ever ever evertrrr letting it grt like this again your about to see me look freaking better than before omg.”

Assistant Prosecutor Steve Knippen told the jury those were the words Richardson texted to her mother hours after what he described as the murder of her infant daughter.

The 20-year-old former Carlisle high school cheerleader is charged with killing her baby, destroying the evidence and burying the infant behind her home.

At the time of that text, Richardson’s mother had yet to find out her daughter was pregnant.

