Former Midland Mayoral candidate recounts protests at the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – A former Midland Mayoral Candidate claims she did not storm the U.S. Capitol earlier this week with protestors, despite claims made in a live video, which went viral on social media.

Jenny Cudd, who ran for mayor in 2019, went live on Facebook Wednesday night after protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol building, entered several representative’s offices and caused chaos in Washington, per multiple media reports. It all took place while a joint session of Congress was in session to certify the electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

“I want to let you know what actually happened today,” Cudd said in the video.

She goes on to explain that she, along with other protestors began on the South lawn listening to the President’s speech and eventually moved up to the Capitol building.

“There was already a group that started at the Capitol this morning, we start walking up to the Capitol and we get the news that Pence betrayed us,” Cudd says in the video. “He had way more power and he wasn’t willing to exercise it and when Pence betrayed us is when we decided to storm the Capitol.”

Rioters entered the Capitol building, Capitol Police officers were injured, and some at the protest even died.

One officer was killed as well as a 14 year veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Three others died because of medical emergencies.

Cudd says by the time she had arrived at the Capitol; barricades had already been taken down and people began climbing scaffolding.

“…we had to scale a wall to get there, there were people that were starting to climb the scaffolding and we just pushed and pushed and pushed and pushed and yelled go. And yelled charge. And on and on and on. We just pushed and pushed and pushed and we got in,” Cudd said.

“There were Patriots everywhere…and guess what, we didn’t knock down any statues, we didn’t vandalize anything, but we did…break down the um, Nacy Pelosi’s office door and somebody stole her gavel and took a picture sitting in the chair flipping off the camera and that was on Fox News,” Cudd says.

Tear gas, flash bangs and rubber bullets then started to fly, according to Cudd who also noted a young woman was shot by police. She says they stayed inside the Capitol until the gas began to affect them.

Cudd also criticizes the media, called other politicians ‘cowards’, and said the events of the day ‘changed something.’

Lawmakers, including the President, have since condemned the actions that took place at the Capitol. Multiple arrests have also been made in the investigation.