Former Shreveport CAO selected as Caddo Registrar of Voters

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission selected the next Parish Registrar of Voters in a special meeting today.

Dale L. Sibley was selected as the next Registrar of Voters, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Ernie Roberson.

“Today marks a historic day in Caddo Parish, as the Commission has selected a new Registrar of Voters,” said Caddo Commission President Stormy Gage-Watts.

“This position is critical to effective and fair access for all citizens of Caddo Parish. We are thankful to all of the citizens of Caddo Parish who offered themselves for this role, and all citizens that have followed this selection process to completion,” Gage-Watts said.

“The Commission is excited about the future of the Registrar’s office under the leadership of Dale Sibley and we look forward to working with him to provide the very best for the citizens of Caddo Parish.”

Sibley brings more than 30 years of public service to the Registrar’s Office, serving as the former Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Shreveport under Mayor Cedric Glover, as well as Director of Economic Development for the City of Shreveport.

He also served as General Counsel for Hall Builders, Inc. Sibley previously served as District Manger for the Fourth Congressional District for Congressman Jim McCrery.

Sibley holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Northwestern State University and a Juris Doctorate from Tulane University. His appointment as Registrar is contingent upon receipt of notice and supporting documentation by the State of Louisiana.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.