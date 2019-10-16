Former SWAR deputy arrested on battery charges

HEMPSTEAD CO., Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A former deputy in southwest Arkansas is facing battery charges after he allegedly hit a woman he had taken into custody.

Former Deputy Joe Bradford, 32, of Hope, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for Battery 3rd Degree for an incident that occurred last month while he was employed as a Hempstead Co. Deputy.

On Sept. 11 Bradford arrested a woman and she accused him of striking her in the face while she was handcuffed.

After the woman filed a complaint, Bradford was placed on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of an internal and criminal investigation into the allegations.

Once the investigation was completed Sheriff James Singleton fired Bradford on Sept. 24 and had investigators refer the case to the Prosecuting Attorney to review.

On October 8, 2019, a Probable Cause Affidavit was prepared by investigators and reviewed by the Prosecuting Attorneys Office.

A bench warrant from Hempstead Co. Circuit Court was issued and signed on Oct. 15.

Bradford was arrested the same day and booked into the Hempstead Co. Detention Center.

Following Bradford’s first court appearance, Judge Wright released him and set a Nov. 12 court date to appear in Circuit Court.

Battery Third Degree is a Class A Misdemeanor.

Bradford had been employed by the Sheriff’s Office since July 2019, prior to that h was employed by Prescott Police and Police Departments in Missouri.

Statement from Sheriff Singleton:

As Law Enforcement Officers we are held to the same laws as everyday citizens, and if it is found that one of my deputies violated Department policies or violated a state law, they will be held accountable. It is unfortunate that incidents like this occur and it leaves a black eye on the entire Law Enforcement Family.