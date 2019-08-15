Four arrested for prostitution and drugs in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Four women are facing prostitution and drug charges following an undercover operation last night in Bossier City.

The four women, who were from Arkansas and Texas, were arrested Wednesday night by The Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force:

Jasmine R. Keefer, 28, of Bartlesville, Arkansas, charged with Prostitution and Possession of Schedule II (Meth). Keefer made contact with an undercover Bossier Sheriff’s Office agent to negotiate exchanging sex for money. Upon making the arrest, agents also found methamphetamine in her purse. She was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and faces a $5,000 bond.

Bridget L. Wynn, 36, of San Antonio, Texas, charged with Prostitution and Possession of Schedule II (Meth), as well as two warrants for failure to appear. Wynn also agreed to exchange sex for money from an undercover agent. Upon her arrest, agents found a clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine. She was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and faces a $6,500 bond.

Kannett E. Mackey, 33, of Dallas, Texas, charged with Prostitution and Possession of Schedule 1I (Marijuana). Mackey agreed to exchange sex for money from an undercover agent. Upon her arrest, agents found a clear plastic bag containing marijuana in her purse. She was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and then released on her own recognizance.

Kayla M. Cooper, 21 of Azle, Texas, charged with Prostitution for agreeing to have sex with an undercover agent for money. She was arrested by summons.

Undercover agents made an additional 14 prostitution arrests over the past few weeks; seven arrests for prostitution during separate incidents from Aug. 5 – 9, as well as seven other arrests for prostitution and pandering during separate incidents from July 24 – 31.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said, “In our goal to combat human trafficking, our undercover agents have been working tirelessly to rid our streets of prostitution, illegal drug activity, and those who exploit others to engage in sexual acts for money.”

