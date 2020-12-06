Fox 33’s Today’s Hero: Anthony Price Gold Star Ride Foundation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fox 33 is starting a new special called “Today’s Hero” honoring veterans in the Ark-LaTex.

Today, Fox 33 is highlighting the work of the Gold Star Ride Foundation.

It’s a non-profit created by veteran Anthony Price, executive director for Gold Star Ride Foundation. Price rides across the country on a motorcycle to honor and support immediate family members of fallen veterans.

Price, whose home base is in Minneapolis, Minn., said he started the non-profit four years ago, and he stopped in Shreveport Saturday on his way to visit another family who has lost a loved one.

This is Price’s 17th ride around the country, during which he has met with more than 250 families who have lost loved ones in service to their county.

Price, whose home base is Minneapolis, Minn., said he started the non-profit four years ago, and he stopped in Shreveport on his way to visit another family who has lost a loved one.

“We been able to help Gold Star families in a huge variety of ways, our policy is we do whatever the fallen hero would have done whenever the family needs something.”

Price said the non-profit has paid rent, electric bills, bought groceries, repaired cars and has ven we’ve paid college tuition. In one case, after a tornado, the group helped a family get broken trees off the roof of their house.

“We’ve done all sorts of stuff all over the country, and as long as there is another family that gives me a hug with tears in their eyes, like what happened yesterday in Biloxi , then I’m going to keep on going,” Price said.

For more information on Price’s Gold Star Ride click here.